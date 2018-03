EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The main route between Easthampton and Holyoke was temporarily closed due to Wednesday’s storm.

Mountain Road (Route 141) in Easthampton shut down Wednesday night, and reopened at 6:00 a.m. Thursday.

Mountain Road often closes during inclement weather, due to its steep grade.

When it is closed, drivers looking to get between Easthampton and Holyoke, can take Park Street to Line Street to Southampton Road in Holyoke, or take East Street to Route 5.