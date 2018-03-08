Massachusetts’ first woman firefighter retires after 32 years

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Agawam firefighter Pam Murphy, Massachusetts’ first woman civil service firefighter, retired Thursday after a 32-year-career.

This pioneer firefighter told 22News, she’ll now devote herself to her six grandchildren and caring for her aging mother. She told 22News, it’s a pleasant coincidence her retirement coincides with International Women’s Day.

“How very appropriate to be retiring on the same day,” said Murphy. “But that doesn’t mean that I’m not going to be an advocate from women across the world to do what they want when they want and when they want it.”

Pam Murphy was honored one year ago as a Western Massachusetts Red Cross hometown hero for saving a child from drowning in Cape Cod.

Pam’s daughter, Westfield Fire Department Captain Rebecca Boutin was also honored as a hometown hero several years earlier.