Man clones best friend

(KPNX) An Arizona man has successfully cloned his 17-year-old blind Terrier-Bull Dog mix.

Rich Hazelwood says he paid a Texas-based company $50,000 to clone his dog Jackie.

A year later, two dogs identical to Jackie were born.

“I see so much commonality between the two. I mean they lay out in the sun and stretch out just like she does. The only difference we’ve been able to find is they don’t have stand up ears,” said Hazelwood.

Hazelwood named the two clones Julie and Jenny. He says Julie is active and Jenny is a couch potato.

