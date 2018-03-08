Ludlow police looking for missing 17-year-old girl

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Police are looking for a teenager who has been reported missing since March 7.

Ludlow police say 17-year-old Kaitlin Campbell was reported missing by her father after she left their home unannounced that Wednesday.

Sergeant Sean Lenox of the Ludlow Police Department told 22News the 17-year-old left Ludlow High School around 11:00 a.m. with her father on March 7. Her father told police he noticed she was gone shortly after and her whereabouts have been unknown ever since.

Campbell was last seen wearing a Ludlow High School Volleyball jacket, sweatpants and blue Crocks for shoes.

Sgt. Knox added that the teenager has relatives in other states and may have traveled. Campbell is not considered to be endangered, police say.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Ludlow police at (413) 583-8305.