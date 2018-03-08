Local workshop aims to bring community closer with education on immigration

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A local workshop was held to give people a better perspective on immigration Thursday night.

The mission was to increase understanding of how the U.S. immigration system works, and hear personal stories of those who came to the country to start a new life.

“Without immigration, the whole world is in chaos,” Adan Abdi told 22News. “I came here seeking a good life, peace and education.”

Adan Abdi came to the U.S. from his native Somalia more than a decade ago.



The Pioneer Valley Project hosted the workshop at the South Congregational Church in Springfield.

It provided an overview of the history of immigration in the U.S. Two dozen people came to hear immigrants tell their unique stories.



“I think it’s very important for people to understand how painful, challenging and difficult it is for someone to leave a home,” said Laraine Shore-Suslowitz of Longmeadow.



The workshop featured 11 minutes of silence, for the 11 million undocumented people living in the United States.



Abdi is a legal immigrant, but he admits he’s worried about his future in America. He said he’s willing to fight for his happiness.



“People don’t come here for no reason, they have every right to come here if they don’t feel respected,” said Abdi.



The Pioneer Valley Project is hoping to bring the community closer together with these workshops.