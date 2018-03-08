Local Hispanic communities to be honored at NYC Puerto Rican Day Parade

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Hispanic communities of Springfield and Holyoke have received national recognition from New York City’s Hispanic Parade Committee.

A group from Springfield and Holyoke have been invited to march in the June 10th New York City Puerto Rican Day Parade.

Springfield’s Puerto Rican Parade Committee has accepted the invitation.

“It’s exciting, we as a community, Holyoke, we’re all being recognized for being the Puerto Ricans that we are in our community, being thriving emerging leaders,” said Hector Zavala, chairman of Springfield’s Puerto Rican Parade Committee.

In addition to marching in the upcoming National Puerto Rican Parade in New York City, the Springfield Parade Committee will award five college scholarships to deserving students throughout Massachusetts.

Click here to learn more about the scholarships >>