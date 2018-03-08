Life Sentence – Re-Inventing the Abbotts Trailer

(CW) – Can Stella and Wes prove their legitimacy? Life Sentence is new on Wednesday at 9/8c.

When the INS unexpectedly shows up to Stella (Lucy Hale) and Wes’ (Elliot Knight) apartment to check the legitimacy of their marriage, they realize that they need to defend their marriage or Wes might be deported back to London. Peter (Dylan Walsh) and Ida (Gillian Vigman) decide to sell the house, but when an offer comes in, Peter hesitates on following through. Stella tries to help Aiden (Jayson Blair) step up to his responsibilities and to stop avoiding reality. Meanwhile, Elizabeth (Brooke Lyons) is having writer’s block and Stella thinks she has a fix, but Elizabeth’s husband Diego (Carlos PenaVega) is not overjoyed by the idea.

John Kretchmer directed the episode written by Erin Cardillo & Richard Keith (#102). The episode airs on March 14, 2018.

If you don’t see the video on your mobile device, click here to view >>

Connect with LIFE SENTENCE online:

Like LIFE SENTENCE on Facebook: facebook.com/CWLifeSentence

Follow LIFE SENTENCE on Twitter: twitter.com/cw_lifesentence

Follow LIFE SENTENCE on Instagram: instagram.com/cw_lifesentence

Join The CW Springfield on Social Media for more news, trailers, and behind the scene interviews of your favorite CW shows:

Like The CW Springfield on FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/TheCWSpringfield

Follow The CW Springfield on TWITTER: http://twitter.com/CWSpringfield

Sign Up for Text Alerts: http://wwlp.com/2015/02/28/the-cw-text-alerts/