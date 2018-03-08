Jackpot snowfall amounts in Berkshire County

LEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Berkshire County saw more snow than anywhere else in western Massachusetts Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Snow was still lightly falling as the morning commute was getting underway in Lee Thursday morning. About 11″ of snow fell in the central Berkshire County town, just off the Mass Pike.

Higher amounts were reported in towns north of Pittsfield, including Windsor, Savoy, Cheshire, and Adams, where more than two feet of snow fell by the time the storm began to pull away.

Main roadways, such as the Mass Pike and Route 7 are largely clear, but side roads may still be snow-covered as Berkshire County residents try to get to their destinations Thursday.

This snow was the heavy, wet type so its easy to compact but requires more of an effort when it comes to cleaning up.

22News saw many people shoveling and clearing sidewalks late Thursday morning. One man told 22News, it took him a couple times to clear his driveway Thursday morning. Kevin Moore, from Lee, told 22News, “It wasn’t too bad I mean its not super heavy I actually had to snow blow may driveway twice because it took awhile.”

Many towns in the Berkshires are located higher up in elevation which usually means more snow than the in valley.