Heavy snowfall means sleepless nights for plow drivers

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Wednesday’s snowfall made for a long, sleepless night for plow drivers.

Private snow removal companies have residential customers and businesses that need their parking lots and driveways cleared by morning. For some plow drivers, this means working all night operating large equipment on slick roads.

Richard’s Custom Work in Northampton said they staff enough drivers to be able to only have people plowing for a maximum of five hours at a time.

Richard’s Custom Work co-owner/office manager Sandy Jaescke told 22News “Sanding or salting, or maybe they just want that two inches done before they have to wait for like ten inches to come. And sometimes we have to come back around, everybody comes in, gets sleep, and then waits about three hours and then goes back out again.”

22News could find no regulations in place limiting consecutive hours worked by private plow drivers in Massachusetts.