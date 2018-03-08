Fake cop frisks teen

(WBBH) Deputies in Collier County, Florida are searching for a man posing as a Florida Highway Patrol trooper who stopped and “frisked” a teenage girl.

The teenager’s mother says her daughter was walking to their mailbox when a man in a black unmarked car pulled into the road.

Deputies say he got out of the car and asked the teenage girl if he could search her. When she said no, the man threatened to arrest her for resisting an officer.

Deputies say she then took out her phone, but the man took it away, put it on the hood of the car and groped her.

