Drivers hoping repairs on North Road in Westfield comes soon

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Relief is on the way for drivers dealing with pothole problems in Westfield, but not right away.

The potholes have become so numerous and so deep, that the city has posted signs to warn drivers turning onto North Road from Route 202.

Some drivers, like Joseph Spitzer, are fed up with the potholes and avoiding North Road altogether.

“Fix the road,” Spitzer said. “I mean, it’s going to ruin people’s suspensions. It’s going to pop people’s tires. It’s horrible!”

Westfield’s Public Works Director David Billips agrees something should be done. Billips told 22News that the three miles of North Road from Route 202 to the Wyben section of Westfield will be rebuilt later this year.

Billips said they’re past the point of just filling potholes.