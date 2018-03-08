Chicopee room tax increase to help fund city improvement projects

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – It will soon cost you a little more to stay in a hotel room in Chicopee.

Tuesday night, the Chicopee City Council approved an order to raise the local room occupancy tax from four percent to five percent.

This is in addition to the 5.7 percent charged by the state. Even with Chicopee’s increase, it’s still lower than Springfield’s 7.5 percent tax.

Mayor Richard Kos said the city plans to use this additional tax money to improve roads, parks and other amenities.