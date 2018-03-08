Boxty & broiled oysters

By Published: Updated:

In preparation for St. Patrick’s Day, we brought the celebration into the kitchen! Chef John Slattery showed us how to make Boxty & broiled oysters!

Boxty Ingredients:

  • 2 lb. russet potatoes, about 3 large, peeled and cut into 1/2 pieces
  • water for boiling
  • 4 tbsp. salted butter plus more for frying
  • 1 cup of milk
  • 2 eggs, lightly beaten
  • 1 cup of diced green onions
  • 1 1/2 tsp. salt
  • 1/2 tsp. black pepper
  • 1/2 cup all purpose flour
  • 1 tsp. baking powder
  • 2 tbsp. cooking oil

Boxty Directions:

  1. Place half of the potatoes in a pot and cover with water. Simmer until potatoes are fork tender.
  2. While potatoes are boiling, grate the other half of the potatoes with a large grater.
  3. Place the grated potatoes in a sieve and place sieve over a bowl. Toss potatoes with 1 tsp. salt and let potatoes rest so the moisture will be drawn out. Toss the potato water.
  4. Once the boiling potatoes are done, drain off water and return potatoes to pan. Add butter and milk to pan, mash with a potato masher. Add eggs and green onion, stir.
  5. In a separate, small bowl add the dry ingredients (salt, pepper, flour, baking powder), stir until well combined, add to the pot.
  6. Add the shredded potatoes. Mix all ingredients well, you should have a lumpy, thick pancake-like batter. If it’s too thick, add more milk.
  7. In a large skillet, heat up 2 tbsp. of oil until it starts to smoke, add 1 tbsp. of butter. Using a measuring cup, scoop batter into pan making 4 inch rounds.
  8. Cook on each side until golden brown, remove and drain on paper towels.

Baked Oysters Ingredients:

  • 6 each Large Oysters
  • 1 cup Napa Cabbage
  • two table spoons chives
  • 4 slices Apple wood smoked Bacon
  • 6 slices Dublin Cheddar Cheese
  • Salt
  • Pepper
  • 2 oz cider vinegar
  • 6 egg yolks
  • 10oz clarified butter
  • 5 dash hot sauce
  • dash lemon juice
  • pinch white pepper
  • 2oz. of Guinness Reduction

Baked Oysters Directions:

  1. Render Bacon in sauté pan until crispy, remove from pan and set aside
  2. Add finely shredded cabbage and chives, splash with cider vinegar sauté until tender about 6 minutes.
  3. Place eggs, hot sauce, lemon juice and white pepper into food processor, slowly add clarified butter heated to 165 degrees f, until mixture thickens, add Guinness reduction set aside
  4. Shuck oysters and place on baking tray, add cabbage mixture, slice of cheese and bacon and place under high heat of broiler about 3 minutes..
  5. Top with Sauce and Broil 3 more minutes until golden brown… Serve with Boxty and Sour Cream.

Related Posts