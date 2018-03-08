In preparation for St. Patrick’s Day, we brought the celebration into the kitchen! Chef John Slattery showed us how to make Boxty & broiled oysters!
Boxty Ingredients:
- 2 lb. russet potatoes, about 3 large, peeled and cut into 1/2 pieces
- water for boiling
- 4 tbsp. salted butter plus more for frying
- 1 cup of milk
- 2 eggs, lightly beaten
- 1 cup of diced green onions
- 1 1/2 tsp. salt
- 1/2 tsp. black pepper
- 1/2 cup all purpose flour
- 1 tsp. baking powder
- 2 tbsp. cooking oil
Boxty Directions:
- Place half of the potatoes in a pot and cover with water. Simmer until potatoes are fork tender.
- While potatoes are boiling, grate the other half of the potatoes with a large grater.
- Place the grated potatoes in a sieve and place sieve over a bowl. Toss potatoes with 1 tsp. salt and let potatoes rest so the moisture will be drawn out. Toss the potato water.
- Once the boiling potatoes are done, drain off water and return potatoes to pan. Add butter and milk to pan, mash with a potato masher. Add eggs and green onion, stir.
- In a separate, small bowl add the dry ingredients (salt, pepper, flour, baking powder), stir until well combined, add to the pot.
- Add the shredded potatoes. Mix all ingredients well, you should have a lumpy, thick pancake-like batter. If it’s too thick, add more milk.
- In a large skillet, heat up 2 tbsp. of oil until it starts to smoke, add 1 tbsp. of butter. Using a measuring cup, scoop batter into pan making 4 inch rounds.
- Cook on each side until golden brown, remove and drain on paper towels.
Baked Oysters Ingredients:
- 6 each Large Oysters
- 1 cup Napa Cabbage
- two table spoons chives
- 4 slices Apple wood smoked Bacon
- 6 slices Dublin Cheddar Cheese
- Salt
- Pepper
- 2 oz cider vinegar
- 6 egg yolks
- 10oz clarified butter
- 5 dash hot sauce
- dash lemon juice
- pinch white pepper
- 2oz. of Guinness Reduction
Baked Oysters Directions:
- Render Bacon in sauté pan until crispy, remove from pan and set aside
- Add finely shredded cabbage and chives, splash with cider vinegar sauté until tender about 6 minutes.
- Place eggs, hot sauce, lemon juice and white pepper into food processor, slowly add clarified butter heated to 165 degrees f, until mixture thickens, add Guinness reduction set aside
- Shuck oysters and place on baking tray, add cabbage mixture, slice of cheese and bacon and place under high heat of broiler about 3 minutes..
- Top with Sauce and Broil 3 more minutes until golden brown… Serve with Boxty and Sour Cream.