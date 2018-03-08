Black Lightning – Revelations Trailer

(CW) – Black Lightning is new on Tuesdays at 9/8c on The CW Springfield.

Black Lightning (Cress Williams) works with Anissa (Nafessa Willaims) to help find information to clear Black Lightning’s name. Jennifer (China Anne McClain) begins interning for Lynn (Christine Adams). Meanwhile, Gambi (James Remar) finds himself in a precarious situation. Marvin Jones III and Damon Gupton also star.

The episode was written by Jan Nash and directed by Tanya Hamilton (#108). The episode airs on March 13, 2018.

If you don’t see the video on your mobile device, click here to view >>

Connect with BLACK LIGHTNING online:

Like BLACK LIGHTNING on Facebook: facebook.com/CWBlackLightning

Follow BLACK LIGHTNING on Twitter: twitter.com/blacklightning

Follow BLACK LIGHTNING on Instagram: instagram.com/cw_blacklightning

Join The CW Springfield on Social Media for more news, trailers, and behind the scene interviews of your favorite CW shows:

Like The CW Springfield on FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/TheCWSpringfield

Follow The CW Springfield on TWITTER: http://twitter.com/CWSpringfield

Sign Up for Text Alerts: http://wwlp.com/2015/02/28/the-cw-text-alerts/