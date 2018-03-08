Beware of fake Springfield Water and Sewer workers

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Water and Sewer Commission is warning residents about a person posing as an employee.

A woman going by the name of Maria Rodriguez claims to be a company representative.

They’ve also received reports of people claiming to be from the water department to check a water meter.



One Springfield resident told 22News how he makes sure people are who they say they are.



“First I would ask for them to have adequate ID you know, to identify themselves and to see whether they have papers and credentials to go into my house at all,” said Eliezer Torres of Springfield.

And that’s the correct course of action: commission employees will always have official identification.

If you have any doubt, call the water department.