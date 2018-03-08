Berkshire County was hit with the most snow in western Massachusetts

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Berkshire County saw more snow than anywhere else in western Massachusetts during Wednesday snowstorm.

The highest amounts were reported in towns north of Pittsfield, including Windsor, Savoy, Cheshire, and Adams, where more than two feet of snow fell by the time the storm ended.

Many towns in the Berkshires are located higher up in elevation which usually means more snow than the in valley. 22news spoke with a man in Savoy, who was amazed at the amount of snow they got.

“This is a really nice old fashion storm,” said Mike Dolle. “We haven’t had one of these in a very long time. Yesterday was incredible. Here it was snowing from first thing in the morning, it snowed all day long.”

Other areas like Clarksburg got more than two feet of snow. Cheshire, North Adams, Adams, and Becket, all got at least two feet of snow.

One Adams resident told 22News about the cleanup efforts her community has seen after snow storms this year.

“I really think there’s not enough town employees to get the job done when it needs to be so I commend the guys that are out there working and doing the job for us, but the roads are pretty bad on a regular basis, but I don’t think it’s their fault per say,” said Nancy Hopkins.

Cleanup was underway across western Massachusetts as communities recovered from Wednesday’s storm on Thursday.