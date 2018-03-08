You only need 2 ingredients to make this dessert! Nancy Parent, owner of Tiers of Joy in Ludlow, showed us how to make Apple Pie Cups.
Apple Pie Cups
Oven: 375 degrees 14-18 minutes
Tools Needed:
1. Cupcake tin sprayed with cooking spray or lightly greased with vegetable shortening
2. Spoon
3. Small bowl
Ingredients:
– 1 (13 oz) can of refrigerated flaky cinnamon rolls (with glaze/icing)
– 1 1/3 cup of apple pie filling (or your favorite flavor of canned pie filling)
Instructions:
– Preheat oven to 375 degrees
– Spray (or apply shortening to a paper towel and spread around each of the “wells”)) to all the cups of a cupcake tin
– Separate the cinnamon rolls into 8 separate rolls
– Press each roll into a cupcake “well”, pushing some up the sides
– Spoon 2 generous tablespoonfuls of pie filling into each dough lined cup
– Bake 14-18 minutes (depending on your experience with your oven)
– Cool at least 5 minutes in the pan before removing them.
Glaze- put the glaze/icing in a small microwaveable bowl for 8-10 seconds. Drizzle the glaze over each little pie cup.
Alternative toppings:
If you want more glaze you can combine about ½ cup of confectioners sugar with milk (add 1 tsp at a time until you reach the consistency you want) and a little vanilla or almond flavoring.
Crumb topping:
Combine ½-3/4 cup brown sugar with 1-2 TBS of flour, ½ tsp cinnamon and 1 TBS melted butter. Drop by teaspoonful on top of each cup before baking them. Once cooled, drizzle some glaze on each.
Drizzled white chocolate:
– Melt ½ cup of white chocolate chips (or vanilla candy melts) in the microwave for 30 seconds at a time…stirring after each heat cycle. Drizzle the melted chocolate on each cup (or on top of the crumbled mixture)