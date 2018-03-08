Airlines at Bradley International Airport catching up after snowstorm

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WWLP) – Airlines at Bradley International Airport are catching up with their schedules now that the snowstorm has wrapped up.

Passengers who had flights canceled on Wednesday are also returning to the airport Thursday to catch a rescheduled flight. According to airport spokesperson Alisa Sisic, however, approximately 30 percent of the morning departure flights are canceled due to the snowstorm.

Passengers scheduled to fly out of Bradley on Thursday are encouraged to check their flight status before heading to the airport.

You can check your flight status using our Flight Tracker Tool. You can also tweet your flight number to @BDLFlightIntfo for information about your flight.