After snow storm, difficult AM commute in western Massachusetts

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Although the snow is starting to let up across western Massachusetts, your ride to work could be a little bit difficult Thursday morning.

There are lots of slick spots, even on main roads and highways, while some side streets remain snow-covered.

#MAtraffic: Now 3,062 #MAsnow crews clearing state roadways. Roads wet to slush, snow-covered. Allow extra time, travel with caution this AM. pic.twitter.com/GgegLHRCST — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) March 8, 2018

Drivers might come across trouble areas getting on and off the highway. MassDOT sent out a tweet Thursday morning, asking drivers to keep their speed under control, and give themselves enough time to arrive where you need to go.

MassDOT has more than 2,900 crews out clearing state highways, while local DPWs are also out in full force, trying to clear main and secondary roads.