94.7 WMAS Radiothon raises $245K+ for Baystate Children’s Hospital

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A grand total of $245,367 was raised during this year’s 94.7 WMAS Children’s Miracle Network Radiothon benefiting Baystate Children’s Hospital.

The 17th annual radiothon, led by Chris Kellogg, Dina McMahon and Lopez, featured live and taped interviews from young patients and their families.

“You never expect your child to have a cancer diagnosis or a broken leg, but if it ever happens, there is comfort in knowing that quality pediatric care is available right in your own backyard at Baystate Children’s Hospital,” Kellogg said. “It is for that reason that each year we see so many people calling in and pledging their support to the region’s only comprehensive children’s hospital.”

Baystate Children’s Hospital is one of 170 fundraising Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. This means that 100 percent of all money raised locally goes directly to Baystate Children’s Hospital.

If you didn’t get a chance to donate, you can still do so online at www.helpmakemiracles.org/event/WMAS or by texting WMASkids to 51555.