22News and ProShred Security hosting safe shredding event Saturday

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – If you have a box of sensitive documents you need to safely dispose of, you’re in luck. 22News is hosting a shredding event this Saturday.

ProShred Security is providing shredding services 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday March 10, in the 22News Parking lot.

22News is located at 1 Broadcast Center in Chicopee.

Shredding old bank statements and other financial materials and files can help you avoid identity theft.

“Identity theft happens a lot, they say almost every 60 seconds, so instead of throwing it in the trash we shred it on site securely and recycle it into paper products,” Kevin Dorsey from ProShred Security told 22News.

You can bring any financial documentation and personal information you’d like to destroy.

Shredding is limited to five boxes of paper.