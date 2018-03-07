White House chaos rattles markets

(NBC News) The resignation of Gary Cohn, President Trump’s chief economic adviser, rattled markets Wednesday as fears of a global trade war grew.

Cohn was vocally opposed to President Trump’s planned tariffs on aluminum and steel.

The White House is playing down concerns of a trade war.

“We expect the President will sign something by the end of the week, and there are potential carve outs for Mexico and Canada based on national security, and possibly other countries as well,” said White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders.

