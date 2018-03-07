UMass Amherst student indicted on one count of rape

BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (WWLP) – A UMass Amherst student from California has been indicted by a Hampshire County grand jury on one count of rape in connection with an incident that allegedly happened on campus late last year.

Northwestern District Attorney’s Office spokesperson Mary Carey told 22News 21-year-old Ryder Chilcoff was previously charged back in January in Eastern Hampshire District Court. Tuesday’s indictment will transfer the case to Hampshire Superior Court.

The incident allegedly happened at a residence hall on December 9.

An arraignment date has not been set yet.