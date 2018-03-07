Towing companies get to work clearing streets for plows

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s been a messy night on the roads, where plow drivers are trying to keep up with the falling snow.

The snow started to stick around 6 p.m. in Chicopee, and once it did, Interstate Towing started getting calls.

“We anticipate between 6 P.M. and 11 P.M. to be our peak,” Jeremy Procon, the owner of Interstate Towing, told 22News. “A lot of people get off of work around 11 P.M., so we anticipate to be pretty busy around then. We sent a bunch of guys home and we’ll call them back as we need them.”

The slick roads lead to spin-outs, like a sedan in the middle of I-91 North near the Longmeadow Enfield line.

Parking bans make it easier to clear city streets. At least, that’s the way it works when people comply.

“You hate to get your car towed away,” Procon added. “So it’s a good idea to get it off the road, plus it’s easier for them to do their plowing if they need to do it too.”

By 6 p.m., Interstate Towing had only brought in around a dozen cars for parking enforcement from towns like Granville and Southwick.

But with a more than 50 mile stretch of the MassPike to cover, the company had to deal with more spin-outs and accidents.