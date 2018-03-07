Tips you might need in case you lose power during a storm

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – MEMA is reporting only a few dozen customers without power in western Massachusetts but there are thousands in the dark across the state.

If you do lose power during the storm, you’re advised to only use flashlights for lighting, candles can cause fires.

Keep your refrigerator and freezer doors closed to keep your food cold as long as possible. It’s also a good idea to run the heat a little high just in case your house loses heat.



“We stock up on the food, we turn the refrigerators up, keep the house warm,” said Mike Hagberg of Springfield. “That’s what you need to do, we are just waiting and prepping for the worst.”

The American Red Cross recommends keeping an emergency preparedness kit with water, food and extra batteries that can last at least three days.