Thick, heavy snow presents concerns even as you clean up

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – This storm is bringing a very wet, heavy snow – something that can cause a lot of headaches, and other aches once cleanup begins.

Although this snow is great for making snowballs, it’s not going to be so great for your back, and maybe even your heart.

When it comes time to start shoveling, the American Heart Association recommends pushing the snow, and moving it to the side. Scooping it up and lifting it to throw it can strain your heart. They also urge you to take it slow.

1,600 people died of heart attacks related to snow removal between 1990 and 2006.

If you have a snowblower, keep your hands away from the moving parts. It might sound obvious, but since 2003, roughly 9,000 Americans have lost a finger to a snowblower.

Diane Dunham of Southwick said, “You just got to be careful of slipping when you’re doing this and just basically take precautions.”

If you’re still looking for a snowblower, it might not be easy. Both the Home Depot in Chicopee and West Springfield have completely sold out. They also say they are running low on shovels and salt.

Another important tip – check on your neighbors, especially the elderly.