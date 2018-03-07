Suspect shot by Springfield police officer facing multiple charges

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The man shot by Springfield police Tuesday night after he allegedly attempted to run officers over with his vehicle is facing multiple charges in connection with the incident.

According to Springfield Police Department spokesman Ryan Walsh, 28-year-old Luis Suarez has been charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, assault with a dangerous weapon, failure to stop for police, leaving the scene of a property damage crash, operating a motor vehicle with a revoked license, number plate violation to conceal ID and reckless operation of a motor vehicle.

Suarez led police on a short pursuit after allegedly refusing to pull over. Walsh said he ended up crashing his car, and attempted to drive in reverse as officers approached him.

The suspect was shot in the arm by an officer who Walsh said feared for their safety, and was taken into custody.

The Hampden County District Attorney’s Office is handling Suarez’s case and reviewing the officer-involved shooting.