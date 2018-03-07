Springfield PD: Man had heroin, empty Fireball bottles in car at time of crash

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield police arrested a man who they say had heroin and empty “nip” bottles of Fireball alcohol in his car when he crashed it down an embankment in the city’s Pine Point neighborhood overnight.

According to Springfield Police Department spokesman Ryan Walsh, South Hadley resident Richard Villeneuve took off on foot after his car crashed through a fence and down an embankment on Berkshire Avenue at around 12:45 a.m.

Walsh said he was arrested at the intersection of Boston Road and Bay Street after a brief scuffle with police.

Villeneuve has been charged with operating under the influence, assault and battery on a police officer, possession of a Class A drug, leaving the scene of a property damage event, and having an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle.