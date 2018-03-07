Snowfall amounts reported in western Massachusetts Wednesday

Photo sent by 22News viewer Meghan Lenihan

(WWLP) – A list of snowfall accumulation reported in towns and cities across western Massachusetts from local storm spotters.

Franklin County

  • Leyden 7.5″ 11:00 PM

Hampshire County

  • Worthington – 8.2” 10:00 PM
    Ware – 7.0” 11:15 PM
    North – Amherst 5.0” 11:35 PM

Berkshire County

  • 4 WNW Lenox – 17.0” 8:47 PM
  • Cheshire – 15.0” 9:00 PM
  • Williamstown – 11.5” 8:15 PM
  • Pittsfield – 10.0” 9:25 PM
  • Ashley Falls – 9.0” 8:30 PM
  • 3 S Sandisfield – 8.5” 8:55 PM
  • North Adams – 24″ 10:46PM
  • Lenox – 17″ 11:19 PM

Hampden County

  • Chester – 8.0” 10:08 PM
  • Longmeadow – 8.0” 9:54 PM
  • Chicopee – 7.0” 11:16 PM
  • Springfield – 7.0” 11:25 PM
  • Hampden – 5.0” 9:48 PM
  • Brimfield – 9″ 10:46 PM
  • Easthampton – 5″ 10:46 PM
  • West Springfield – 5″ 12:21 AM

March 7th 2018 Nor’easter

