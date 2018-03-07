Snowfall amounts reported in western Massachusetts Wednesday

(WWLP) – A list of snowfall accumulation reported in towns and cities across western Massachusetts from local storm spotters.
Franklin County
- Leyden 7.5″ 11:00 PM
Hampshire County
- Worthington – 8.2” 10:00 PM
Ware – 7.0” 11:15 PM
North – Amherst 5.0” 11:35 PM
Berkshire County
- 4 WNW Lenox – 17.0” 8:47 PM
- Cheshire – 15.0” 9:00 PM
- Williamstown – 11.5” 8:15 PM
- Pittsfield – 10.0” 9:25 PM
- Ashley Falls – 9.0” 8:30 PM
- 3 S Sandisfield – 8.5” 8:55 PM
- North Adams – 24″ 10:46PM
- Lenox – 17″ 11:19 PM
Hampden County
- Chester – 8.0” 10:08 PM
- Longmeadow – 8.0” 9:54 PM
- Chicopee – 7.0” 11:16 PM
- Springfield – 7.0” 11:25 PM
- Hampden – 5.0” 9:48 PM
- Brimfield – 9″ 10:46 PM
- Easthampton – 5″ 10:46 PM
- West Springfield – 5″ 12:21 AM