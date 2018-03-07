Snow still piling in Franklin County, some residents don’t mind

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s been snowing hard in Greenfield for the past couple hours, and it’s not expecting to let up anytime soon.

The roads in downtown Greenfield have been snow-covered for awhile. The storm is bringing wet and heavy snow, so if your car doesn’t have four wheel drive, or all-wheel drive, or snow-tires, you might want to wait until the snow removal crews clear the roads.

One Franklin County resident we spoke with said she doesn’t mind these big winter snowstorms.

“It’s not the same,” said Hunter Keller of Deerfield. “You can’t have snowball fights, sledding, snowshoeing, there are a lot of fun things that come along with snow so I’m glad to have it.”



By the time the snow stops falling, Greenfield and the rest of Franklin County is predicted to receive between five to 10 inches of snow.



But the hilltowns like Rowe, Heath, and Leyden, are expected to see more than that.



Greenfield’s DPW had 22 pieces of equipment out clearing the roads.



Greenfield DPW Director Don Ouellete told 22News they pre-treated the roads with brine Tuesday, and salt on Wednesday to prevent the snow from sticking to the road.



But that doesn’t mean it was easy driving.



Ouellete said unless your vehicle has four-wheel drive, it’ll be very difficult to get anywhere Wednesday night.



“You gotta expect at least 10 inches for this area,” Ouellete told 22News. “That’s still not a lot of snow. If you go back to the winter of ’78 where we had 2 to 3 feet of snow but it is a lot for this year.”

Ouellete said they’re following the same plan for the nor’easter, plowing the main roads first, followed by the side roads, and parking lots.



He doesn’t expect them to get to the sidewalks until late Thursday morning.



Ouellete added that the DPW will inform the Greenfield School Superintendent on the road conditions around 5 a.m. Thursday.

