Regional Chamber breakfast offers new opportunity for business leaders

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Unlocking economic development was the topic of Wednesday morning’s Springfield Regional Chamber breakfast.

Chamber members and business leaders gathered at Chez Josef in Agawam to talk about what’s happening in their business ventures. Through these breakfasts, people get the chance to network, as well as learn about initiatives that are out there.

Massachusetts Secretary of Housing and Economic Development Jay Ash was the keynote speaker.

“We’re really excited about the investment that’s taking place in Springfield, and in fact, the entire Springfield region,” Ash told 22News. “Hundreds of billions of dollars that we’re working on directly, and billions of dollars of investment that are already happening. There are jobs being created and companies that are making major commitments to Greater Springfield.”

Ash also discussed how Massachusetts Housing and Economic Development can continue to partner with businesses to help them grow, while growing the regional economy as well.

22News reporter Matt Caron emceed the event.