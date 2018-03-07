Parking bans in effect due to snowstorm

(WWLP) – Parking bans are in effect across western Massachusetts.

They might be nuisance to you, but they are an essential part of keeping the streets safe following a storm.

Several communities have season-long parking bans in effect. We will continue to update this list as new bans come in:

Agawam: No on-street parking from 12:00 p.m. Wednesday until 12:00 p.m. Thursday

No on-street parking from 12:00 p.m. Wednesday until 12:00 p.m. Thursday Amherst : No on-street parking from midnight Thursday to 7:00 a.m.; overnight parking is allowed in lower level of the parking garage, the town portion of the Pray Street Lot, in the town portion of the North Pleasant Street Lot.

: No on-street parking from midnight Thursday to 7:00 a.m.; overnight parking is allowed in lower level of the parking garage, the town portion of the Pray Street Lot, in the town portion of the North Pleasant Street Lot. Chicopee: No parking on main roads and on the odd side of secondary roads from 8:00 a.m. Wednesday until 5:00 p.m. Thursday

No parking on main roads and on the odd side of secondary roads from 8:00 a.m. Wednesday until 5:00 p.m. Thursday Easthampton : No on-street parking from 12:00 p.m. Wednesday until 12:00 p.m. Thursday

: No on-street parking from 12:00 p.m. Wednesday until 12:00 p.m. Thursday East Longmeadow: No on-street parking from 5:00 p.m. Wednesday until 3:00 p.m. Thursday

No on-street parking from 5:00 p.m. Wednesday until 3:00 p.m. Thursday Granby: No on-street parking from 8:00 a.m. Wednesday until 4:00 p.m. Thursday

No on-street parking from 8:00 a.m. Wednesday until 4:00 p.m. Thursday Greenfield : No parking on residential streets from 12:01 a.m. Thursday through 12:01 a.m. Friday; This does not include on-street metered and permitted parking spaces, and parking lots. No overnight parking in town parking lots except in designated areas of the Downtown Economy Lot and Hope Street Parking Lot; There is a season-long winter parking ban in effect that prohibits parking on the south and east sides of the street, and prohibits parking between the hours of 1:00 a.m. and 6:00 a.m. on any street.

: No parking on residential streets from 12:01 a.m. Thursday through 12:01 a.m. Friday; This does not include on-street metered and permitted parking spaces, and parking lots. No overnight parking in town parking lots except in designated areas of the Downtown Economy Lot and Hope Street Parking Lot; There is a season-long winter parking ban in effect that prohibits parking on the south and east sides of the street, and prohibits parking between the hours of 1:00 a.m. and 6:00 a.m. on any street. Holyoke: No parking on the even side of any street starting at 8:00 p.m. Tuesday until further notice

No parking on the even side of any street starting at 8:00 p.m. Tuesday until further notice Lenox : No on-street parking from 11:00 a.m. Wednesday until 5:00 p.m. Thursday

: No on-street parking from 11:00 a.m. Wednesday until 5:00 p.m. Thursday Longmeadow: No on-street parking from 7:00 a.m. Wednesday until 7:00 p.m. Thursday

No on-street parking from 7:00 a.m. Wednesday until 7:00 p.m. Thursday Ludlow : No on-street parking from 12:00 p.m. Wednesday until 8:00 p.m. Thursday

: No on-street parking from 12:00 p.m. Wednesday until 8:00 p.m. Thursday Monson: No on-street parking from 6:00 a.m. Wednesday until 12:00 p.m. Thursday

No on-street parking from 6:00 a.m. Wednesday until 12:00 p.m. Thursday Pittsfield : No on-street parking from 6:00 p.m. Wednesday until 7:00 a.m. Friday; Parking restrictions for the McKay Street Garage will be waived as both this garage and the first floor of the Columbus Avenue Garage will be open and available for parking. Please park in non-reserved spaces.

: No on-street parking from 6:00 p.m. Wednesday until 7:00 a.m. Friday; Parking restrictions for the McKay Street Garage will be waived as both this garage and the first floor of the Columbus Avenue Garage will be open and available for parking. Please park in non-reserved spaces. South Hadley: No parking on the even side of the street on even days and no parking on the odd numbered side of the street on odd days starting at 6:00 p.m. Wednesday until 12:00 p.m. Friday. No on-street parking on Bridge St., Lamb St., Bardwell St., Main St., Rt. 116, and Lower North Main St.

No parking on the even side of the street on even days and no parking on the odd numbered side of the street on odd days starting at 6:00 p.m. Wednesday until 12:00 p.m. Friday. No on-street parking on Bridge St., Lamb St., Bardwell St., Main St., Rt. 116, and Lower North Main St. Southwick: No on-street parking from 10:00 A.M. on Wednesday through 12:00 P.M. on Thursday

No on-street parking from 10:00 A.M. on Wednesday through 12:00 P.M. on Thursday Springfield: No parking on the odd side of the street from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. No parking on the even side of the street from 7:00 p.m. until 7:00 a.m.

No parking on the odd side of the street from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. No parking on the even side of the street from 7:00 p.m. until 7:00 a.m. Ware : No on-street parking from 4:00 p.m. Wednesday until further notice.

: No on-street parking from 4:00 p.m. Wednesday until further notice. Westfield: No on-street parking starting at 7:00 a.m. Wednesday, until further notice

No on-street parking starting at 7:00 a.m. Wednesday, until further notice Wilbraham: Parking ban in effect from 12:00 p.m. Wednesday until 3:00 p.m. Thursday

In Springfield, the DPW creates the ban, the police enforce it, CJ’s towing will remove your car, and then the plows enter the different city zones to do their job.

Springfield Parking Authority Interim Executive Director Thomas Moore told 22News you do have a grace period between when you get a ticket and when your car is towed.

“The DPW office issues the initial ban and then the ticketing enforcement agents go out and do the ticketing for people who violate the ban,” Springfield Parking Authority Interim Executive Director Thomas Moore said. “Then there is a period of time were they have a chance to remove their cars and after that the towing company is going to go out and tow cars that are still in violation.”

If you absolutely need to park in downtown Springfield, the city’s public parking garages are still open.

If you feel you’ve been unjustly ticket or towed, you can appeal to the parking authority within 21 days.