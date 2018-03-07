Overturned truck spilled 30 tons of beer onto Florida highway

Okaloosa County, FL (WKRG) – A beer truck traveling westbound on Interstate 10 in Okaloosa County ran off the road and overturned, dumping 60,000 pounds of beer on the road.

The crash happened around 2:40 a.m. on Wednesday near the 45 mile marker, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The driver of the truck, Michael Powell, 44, received minor injuries. Powell was cited for careless driving.

Troopers say Powell failed to maintain his lane, hitting the shoulder of the road which caused the tractor-trailer to overturn. An estimated 60,000 pounds of Busch beer then spilled out from the trailer.