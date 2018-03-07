Northampton residents, workers brace for the latest winter storm

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – For the second time in six days, western Massachusetts is being battered by a winter storm. Communities across the Pioneer Valley spent Wednesday morning and afternoon preparing for the snow.

Northampton residents and businesses prepared early for Wednesday’s storm. State Street Fruit Store owner Richard Cooper told 22News, he saw a 30-percent increase in business Tuesday. And this is the region’s second nor’easter in six days.

Cooper said customers were stocking up on the essentials, getting ready to spend a lot of time indoors.

“People get this siege mentality and they’re getting two loaves of bread and two gallons of milk and water and wine and cheese and that sort of thing,” Cooper told 22News.

Because of the anticipated poor weather, Cooper called two employees who live in Franklin County at noon on Wednesday, and told them to just stay home.

State Street Fruit Store is usually open until 9, but Cooper told 22News that he planned to close early Wednesday night, depending on the weather.

In other news, Northampton DPW workers are determined to clear the roads, regardless of the cost.

Northampton has a $500,000 snow and ice removal budget, and more than 60 pieces of equipment to handle this latest round of snow. It takes anywhere from 50-80 tons of rock salt to treat city roads.

Department of Public Works Director Donna LaScaleia told 22News they are fully staffed: and ready for “round-the-clock” operations, during the winter.

“We make sure that our trucks and equipment are ready to go, we’re fully staffed and we anticipate the worse and hope for the best,” LaScaleia said.

Northampton’s DPW has nearly 70 employees, ready to work 24 hours a day, until all the streets are passable. Crews will clean main arteries first then hit side streets.

If you live in Northampton, and need to your street cleared, you can contact the DPW.