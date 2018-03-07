New North Citizens’ Council hosts event on HIV impact on women and girls

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The New North Citizens’ Council in Springfield is trying to raise awareness to the public health issue of HIV among women.

Currently, about one in four people living in the US is a woman 13 years and older. Because of that, the Council’s “Deborah Hunt Prevention and Education Center” held an event, observing National Women and Girls HIV/AIDS Awareness Day.

Janet Rodriguez, a former medical assistant who attended the event, told 22News that discussing this health issue is important.

“I think a lot of women are scared to talk about intimacy with their partner and how to protect themselves,” Rodriguez said. “Communication should be the first thing you talk about.”

There are 425 women and girls with HIV or AIDS living in western Massachusetts.