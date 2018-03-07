New Nor’easter delivers follow-up punch

(NBC News) Snow is falling and ice is building up again across the Northeast, where communities are still cleaning up from last week’s storm.

The region must now deal with a second nor’easter in less than a week.

“This is a powerful storm and conditions can change quickly,” warned Pennsylvania’s Governor Tom Wolf.

Fifty-million are in the path of this latest system, and tens of thousands still without power. Thousands of flights have been canceled and roadways are starting to ice over again.

“If you don’t have to travel, don’t travel today. Take it easy and help our first responders,” Wolf urged Pennsylvania residents.

