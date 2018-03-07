Massachusetts State Police Top 10 Most Wanted fugitive captured in New Jersey

NEWARK, N.J. (WWLP) – One of the Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section’s Top 10 Most Wanted fugitives and suspected gang member was arrested in New Jersey Tuesday morning.

According to state police media relations, 28-year-old Jeffrey Baby Lopez was found hiding at an apartment in Newark, New Jersey. State police and Lynn police have been looking for Lopez for the past year. He is described by state police as a “career violent criminal.”

Lopez was wanted on warrants for a variety of violent charges, including armed robbery, kidnapping, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and carrying a dangerous weapon. He is accused of kidnapping, pistol whipped, assaulted and robbed two people over a several hour period in Lynn. He was also recently charged in an October 2016 drive-by shooting in Lynn.

Lopez will be held in the Essex County New Jersey Correctional Facility in Newark until he is brought back to Massachusetts.