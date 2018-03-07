Mass Pike speed limit reduced to 40 MPH from NY to Ludlow

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Drivers are being urged to take it slow on the roadways Wednesday as snow begins to fall in western Massachusetts.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation has reduced the speed limit on the Massachusetts Turnpike down to 40 miles per hour from the New York state line to Exit 7 in Ludlow.

Speed limits are as posted on the rest of the Turnpike.

You can track travel conditions in real time using our Live Traffic Map.

#MAtraffic: 257 #MAsnow crews treating, clearing state roads in west, central districts. Use caution if you travel today. pic.twitter.com/KfK50URMxp — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) March 7, 2018