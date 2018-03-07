Local students dismissed early in preparation for Wednesday’s storm

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – If your kids didn’t didn’t have a snow day, they were likely dismissed early.

The 22News Storm Team Fast Track cancellations and delays have been keeping you informed of your district’s status.

Wednesday we visited the Chicopee Public Schools as they were dismissed. Superintendent Richard Rege told 22News they know early dismissal can be a hardship for parents not home to greet their kids. They tried to announce it as soon as possible.

They chose not to cancel because they felt the timing of the storm would still allow them get in a half day of learning.

“Most parents work,” said Former Westfield Schools Superintendent Shirley Arvira. “They may want to pick their kids up, but they don’t have cars. So it really cuts the day in half for them. It can be a hardship.”

We found that for a lot of kids were getting picked up by their grandparents Wednesday who are retired and don’t need to be at work.