Light snow this morning, heaviest snow later this afternoon and tonight

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A major winter storm will bring significant snow accumulation to western Massachusetts with some places picking up more than a foot of snow.
A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for ALL of western Massachusetts.
Timing:
- This Morning: Snow showers and flurries, coating of accumulation possible
- This Afternoon: Widespread snow, increasingly heavy. Some rain could mix in.
- 4PM to Midnight: Heaviest snow, snowfall rates of 1-2″ per hour, gusty winds
- Midnight-5am Thursday: Snow gradually tapering off to snow showers and flurries.
- Rest of Thursday: Occasional flurries or a snow shower
Precipitation Type:
- Mostly snow
- Chance for some rain to briefly mix in over the Lower Pioneer Valley
- Wet and heavy snow some power outages are possible as the winds increase tonight
Snowfall accumulation:
- 5-10 for most
- Some areas could receive more than a foot in the hills west of the Connecticut River and into Berkshire County
- Here’s our snowfall forecast map
- Some uncertainty regarding how much warm air impacts snowfall and whether a “dry slot” keeps amounts lower in the Lower Pioneer Valley
Travel Impacts:
- Wednesday Morning Commute: Minimal impacts, snow will be light and scattered so roads should mostly be wet
- Wednesday Evening Commute: Increasingly snowy
- Thursday Morning Commute: Snow winding down, but many side roads will still be snow covered from the heavy snow overnight