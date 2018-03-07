Light snow this morning, heaviest snow later this afternoon and tonight

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A major winter storm will bring significant snow accumulation to western Massachusetts with some places picking up more than a foot of snow.

A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for ALL of western Massachusetts.

Timing:

This Morning: Snow showers and flurries, coating of accumulation possible

This Afternoon: Widespread snow, increasingly heavy. Some rain could mix in.

4PM to Midnight: Heaviest snow, snowfall rates of 1-2″ per hour, gusty winds

Midnight-5am Thursday: Snow gradually tapering off to snow showers and flurries.

Rest of Thursday: Occasional flurries or a snow shower

Precipitation Type:

Mostly snow

Chance for some rain to briefly mix in over the Lower Pioneer Valley

Wet and heavy snow some power outages are possible as the winds increase tonight

Snowfall accumulation:

5-10 for most

Some areas could receive more than a foot in the hills west of the Connecticut River and into Berkshire County

Here’s our snowfall forecast map

Some uncertainty regarding how much warm air impacts snowfall and whether a “dry slot” keeps amounts lower in the Lower Pioneer Valley

Travel Impacts:

Wednesday Morning Commute: Minimal impacts, snow will be light and scattered so roads should mostly be wet

Wednesday Evening Commute: Increasingly snowy

Thursday Morning Commute: Snow winding down, but many side roads will still be snow covered from the heavy snow overnight