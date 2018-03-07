Light snow this morning, heaviest snow later this afternoon and tonight

Today is a 22News Storm Team Severe Weather Alert Day

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A major winter storm will bring significant snow accumulation to western Massachusetts with some places picking up more than a foot of snow.

A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for ALL of western Massachusetts.

Timing:

  • This Morning: Snow showers and flurries, coating of accumulation possible
  • This Afternoon: Widespread snow, increasingly heavy. Some rain could mix in.
  • 4PM to Midnight: Heaviest snow, snowfall rates of 1-2″ per hour, gusty winds
  • Midnight-5am Thursday: Snow gradually tapering off to snow showers and flurries.
  • Rest of Thursday: Occasional flurries or a snow shower

Precipitation Type:

  • Mostly snow
  • Chance for some rain to briefly mix in over the Lower Pioneer Valley
  • Wet and heavy snow some power outages are possible as the winds increase tonight

Snowfall accumulation:

  • 5-10 for most
  • Some areas could receive more than a foot in the hills west of the Connecticut River and into Berkshire County
  • Here’s our snowfall forecast map 
  • Some uncertainty regarding how much warm air impacts snowfall and whether a “dry slot” keeps amounts lower in the Lower Pioneer Valley

Travel Impacts:

  • Wednesday Morning Commute: Minimal impacts, snow will be light and scattered so roads should mostly be wet
  • Wednesday Evening Commute: Increasingly snowy
  • Thursday Morning Commute: Snow winding down, but many side roads will still be snow covered from the heavy snow overnight