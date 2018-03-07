Advocates push for more funding for the mentally and physically impaired

BOSTON (WWLP) – Advocates with the Arc of Massachusetts, along with the Massachusetts Developmental Disabilities Council, lobbied lawmakers at the State House Wednesday to fund it and other Department of Developmental Service line items, like transportation and behavioral services.

They want the state to invest $70 million in the 2019 budget for care-giving services and support for families who have loved ones with developmental disabilities, like autism or Down syndrome.

According to the Arc of Massachusetts, there are 7,000 unserved families who need help caring for children and family members with developmental disabilities.

“We have to make sure that our community comes together and is really fired up to make sure we advocate to not only protect the current laws and protections that are in place but also to advocate for new laws,” Angela Ortiz, the founder of the MA Pediatric Home Nursing Campaign told 22News.

The budget still has a long way to go. The House and Senate will debate the budget in the Spring.