Hilltowns preparing for yet another round of snowy weather

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – New England is being pounded with its second nor’easter in just five days.

When the lower Pioneer Valley was getting rain last week, the hilltowns got snow. They could get an additional foot or more through the night Wednesday.

A short distance could mean a big difference in terms of snowfall here in western Massachusetts. According to the 22News Storm Team, there is a dramatic difference in snowfall totals when you add elevation and distance.

Some parts of western Hampshire County could get more than a foot of snow, after receiving nearly 10 inches in Friday’s nor’easter.

Some residents are welcoming the white fluffy stuff. Marita Schullesser of Westhampton told 22News, “Him and his brother go snowmobiling in the yard. We’ll make a snowman and we just love it. We absolutely love it.”

A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect until Thursday evening. A Winter Storm Warning means severe winter weather conditions will make travel very hazardous or impossible.

Parts of the Pioneer Valley can expect heavy snow, with some spots receiving more than a foot.

If you must travel, it’s recommended that you keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Temperatures Western Mass Feels Like Wind Gusts Wind Speeds Dew Points