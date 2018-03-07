Former Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick considering 2020 White House run

BOSTON (WWLP) – Former Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick is considering a run for the White House in 2020.

Patrick says a potential run for the presidency in 2020 is “on my radar screen.”

The democrat told Kansas City radio station KCUR it’s a decision he’s trying to “think through from a personal and family point of view.”

West Springfield State Senator Jim Welch thinks Patrick would do well on the national stage.

He told 22News as governor, Patrick displayed a willingness to understand opposing views.

“What I found with Governor Patrick over the years working with him, was he always had the ability to listen and understand and try and understand the opinions from other people,” State Senator Jim Welch (D-West Springfield) said.

Patrick was first elected as governor in 2006 and served two terms.

This is not the first time a Massachusetts governor considered moving up to a higher office. Former Governor Mitt Romney took a run for the presidency in 2008.