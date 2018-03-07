Drivers staying off the roads as snowstorm hits to avoid problems

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The snow picked up as many drivers were making their way home at the end of their work day Wednesday night.

After seeing flurries most of the day, drivers told 22News they were in a hurry to get home before the worst of the storm hit.

One driver heading from Holyoke to the eastern part of the state said many of his co-workers cut their day short to avoid the snow.

“I saw people starting to leave work around 1 p.m., 2 p.m.,” said Jason Perez of Chicopee. “People started to clock out and just head out. Just to kind of you know not be part of this situation right now.”

The speed limit on the Mass Pike was reduced to 40 mph from Ludlow to New York during Wednesday’s snowfall.