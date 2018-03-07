DPW crews working to keep roads clear as possible

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Tuesday was a busy day for many people preparing for Wednesday’s snowstorm, including DPW workers.

DPW crews spent hours Tuesday making preparations, and they are out Wednesday morning pre-treating the roads before the worst of the snowfall hits. During this storm, much of the Pioneer Valley could see between five to 10 inches of snow, with even more expected in the hills west of the Connecticut River and in Berkshire County.

The Springfield Department of Public Works has people working 24/7 during the winter months, so that roads are properly treated and plowed when storms like this approach.

When temperatures are in the upper 20s and 30s, salt works at its best, which is good news for all of us Wednesday. Springfield DPW Director Chris Cignoli told 22News that between 700 and 900 tons of salt and sand will be used over the next day.