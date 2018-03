CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – More than $340 million is up for grabs in the Powerball lottery Wednesday night.

The winning numbers drawn were: 6-13-19-36-51, Powerball: 18



If you have the winning combination you could choose the cash option and get a check for $207 million.



If won, this will mark the 16th highest payout in the history of the game.