Dad forces school bus bully to run in rain

(WSLS) A Virginia father punished his child by making him run a mile to school in the rain for getting suspended from the bus for three days, and now the video has gone viral.

Bryan Thornhill’s son was kicked off the bus for three days for bullying, so he decided to force him to run to school instead.

More than 23 million people have viewed the Facebook live video Bryan posted following his 10-year-old son, Hayden, as he ran a mile to school with his backpack on in the rain.

“He accidentally kicked a kid in the groin in the process of jumping over the kid’s seat, crawling under the seats, jumping back and forth from seats, pushing or pulling a kid down the aisle,” Bryan said.

Hayden, who has ADHD, has gotten in trouble at school before. Bryan said he decided to step up the punishment this time.

“I was feeling bad for the rain but I was like ‘You know what? We need to wash this attitude away and calm him down.’ And it worked. It worked brilliantly,” Bryan said.

