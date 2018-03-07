Children’s Miracle Network wraps up its 17th annual Radiothon

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The 17th annual 94.7 WMAS Children’s Miracle Network Radiothon ended at 6 p.m. Wednesday,

The money raised will be used to support sick children in western Massachusetts.

A hundred percent of the money raised goes to Baystate Children’s Hospital. It helps pay for everything from toys to medical equipment.

“We actually had a woman join us who is now a nurse on our staff,” Baystate Health Foundation Director Kathy Tobin told 22News. “And she was inspired to go into her career as a nurse because of the treatment here as a child.”

The Radiothon has raised more than $4.5 million since it began in 2002.