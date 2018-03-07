Chicopee police looking to identify person of interest in felony larceny case

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee police are looking to identify a person of interest in a felony larceny case.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News the man seen in the surveillance photo above went inside National Vinyl Products on Coburn Street through a side door and entered an employee’s office.

This was unknown until the employee received calls from his credit card company, indicating someone was attempting to use his card to buy more than $300 worth of alcohol. Wilk said the victim then realized numerous credit cards were stolen from his office, and more than $3,000 in fraudulent charges were discovered.

Wilk said the person of interest pictured above was seen entering the employee’s office. No one who works at the company can identify the man.

If you recognize him or have any information, you’re asked to call Chicopee police detectives at 413-594-1740 or message them on Facebook.