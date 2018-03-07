Bradley International Airport busy as storm arrives

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WWLP) – The snow was already falling at Bradley International Airport Wednesday morning, as travelers tried to get out of New England before the worst of another nor’easter hits.

At 4:30 A.M., the TSA secruity line was past the barrier, and check-ins at the Delta counter were busy as well.

Many travelers told 22News that they were headed on vacation to warmer places. This time of year is particularly popular for college students and families to take vacations before the summer comes.

If you are coming for your flight at Bradley Wednesday morning, lines are packed- so give a little extra time to catch your flight. Many flights are still on time through 8:00 A.M., though that could change as the snow picks up in intensity throughout the day.

